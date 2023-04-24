YoUDee and Baby Blue: From then to now

BY RISHA INAGANTI

This article will be published in The Review’s special magazine issue, set to be available on campus starting the week of April 24.

Masked under a giant beak and blue ruffles are the beloved students behind YoUDee and Baby Blue. For over a century, the Blue Hen has served as the university mascot, giving students a sense of Delaware pride and hectic ‘hen’ergy. Although the once-real feathers have been traded in for faux feathers over time, many of the mascot traditions have remained the same.

Stepping back into the days of the Revolutionary War, a Delaware military captain named Jonathan Caldwell bred chickens known as the Kent County Blue Hens. Caldwell’s passion for cockfighting caused him to breed these birds, as he believed no other fighting chickens could compare to the Blue Hens.

Caldwell started bringing these Blue Hens with him onto the battlefield and his men would run into battle, yelling, “We’re sons of the Blue Hen and we’re game to the end.”

The university later revealed this ferocious bird as its new mascot in 1911, with a yearbook titled “The Blue Hen.” Since then, the Blue Hen has shaped into the famed YoUDee we see now.

“People started liking the mascot more and more and then it just kind of turned into this whole phenomenon,” Chad Mills, head coach for the mascot team says.

The YoUDee we know today was originally born in 1993, with sidekick Baby Blue coming just a few years later in 1999.

Baby Blue, who serves as the younger sibling for YoUDee, was originally played by a child, as they couldn’t find anyone small enough to fit inside.

“The costumes are pretty claustrophobic, so it’s hard to fit a college-aged student inside unless they’re under like 5’1”, which is pretty rare to find,” Sam, a junior who is currently one of the Baby Blues, says.

Sam preferred only to disclose her first name, as the university mascots like to maintain a sense of anonymity and mystique.

When I asked how she became a mascot, Sam explained that she never came to college expecting to do this, recalling a day in her freshman year where she saw people running around Perkins Student Center asking if anyone was under 5 feet, 1 inch tall. Unsure of what they were asking for, Sam walked up to them saying she was, and next thing she knew she found herself at tryouts.

The mascot tryouts are held in four different parts. The coach and captains first look to see how auditionees would act in different sporting event scenarios, then explore how they would interact with fans. Afterwards, auditionees are told to show off their dancing skills and then they are handed a prop and told to show how they would use it. In Sam’s case, she was given a giant fake banana and was told to use it in six ways that were not a banana.

Currently there are four YoUDees and two Baby Blues and together, the mascot team gets hired to represent the university for all kinds of events. From Bar Mitzvahs and retirement parties, to weddings and Baltimore Ravens’ games, these six students perform all over the place.

“We probably do around 300 out-of-school events a year,” Mills says. “As a team we spend so much time together doing these crazy events. We really get so close, we’re like our own little furr-ternity.”

More than anything, you can spot YoUDee and Baby Blue running around at different sporting events, on Main Street and in the student centers.

From doing splits and roller skating around, they will be sure to catch passerbys’ attention. And if that is not enough, they are willing to walk up and interact with almost anyone one-on-one, flipping through notebooks and messing with people’s belongings.

“Trust me, we sometimes feel just as uncomfortable in those interactions as you guys do but it’s really more personable than just a wave,” Sam says. “We always value people’s comfortability first, but we like to ask for forgiveness rather than permission if there’s something we think is funny.”

Among the mix of props and shenanigans are the outfits that YoUDee and Baby Blue wear. Kirby Lynch, the university all-girl cheer coach and scheduling coordinator, recalled her favorite outfits, listing cops and robbers, astronauts, diner waitresses and Dora the Explorer among her top choices.

Despite their ever-present personalities around campus, the students behind the mascot have still managed to keep their identities a secret.

“We have some dedicated fans who have probably started to piece things together, but it almost seems like they don’t want to actually know,” Lynch says. “The secret is just part of the fun.”

Aside from the fun of it, keeping their identities secret is also part of school tradition. Mills explains that part of the magic of the mascots is thinking of them as just the birds, and not the people inside.

“Trust me, if I could tell every single person, I would,” Sam says. “But hey, we do leave some hints around as to who we are, so maybe some people will be able to figure it out.”