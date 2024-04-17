Yusef Salaam: The trials and achievements of an exoneree

BY JANELLE CASTRO

Staff Reporter

Trigger warning: Mentions of sexual assault



The prison chains. The cold of the jail cell.

“I remember all of that,” Yusef Salaam said.

On March 12, Salaam of the Central Park Five was invited to share his experiences of being convicted of a crime he had zero involvement in.

For this year’s Ida B. Wells Lecture, which was held in Mitchell Hall, Patricia Sloane-White, the chair of women and gender studies department, “wanted to focus on a story of survival.” Sloane-White received a $100,000 grant from her department to hold this lecture series. Just last year, the department invited the mothers of young Black men who were killed by the police for the inaugural lecture.

Some students shared that events like these are important because they raise awareness and encourage activism.

“This is a predominantly white institution, and it is extremely important that we invite people that just have different experiences from the typical white college student experience,” Samara Bugg, a sophomore sociology major, said.

Salaam’s story is especially distinct because he faced significant official misconduct and was wrongfully convicted at the young age of 15.

Salaam and four other boys were accused of assaulting and raping Trisha Meili, a white woman, in Central Park in April of 1989. Salaam and the other boys were under suspicion and interrogated for the sole fact that they were part of a large group of Black and Latinx teens that were hanging out in Central Park that night.

Salaam discussed how, at the time, he was just a young boy interested in architecture. Young Salaam and these boys were coerced by police to falsely confess their involvement, were not provided with legal counsel and did not have their interrogations recorded.

During Salaam’s seven years in prison, he brought up how he would “[look] around, and the people looked just like me” and that prison was like the “womb [that] becomes the tomb” when a child is stillborn or stuck there.

“Our guilt got so much more attention than our innocence,” Salaam said.

He mentioned vulgar comments people made about their case, including posters lobbying for the death penalty and suggesting they be “horsewhipped.”

All five were exonerated in 2002, which he emphasized was when many of the university’s seniors were born.

The real criminal, Matias Reyes, met Korey Wise – one of the Central Park Five – while in prison and eventually confessed that he attacked and sexually assaulted Meili alone. Furthermore, DNA evidence that the police had not investigated prior to the five’s convictions supported Reyes’ confession.

After Salaam’s speech, he continued with a Q&A portion. Students taking classes included in the department’s mini-curriculum on exoneration, wrongful convictions and criminalized victims of gender-based violence were given the opportunity to ask questions.

Kelly Jimenez, a junior nutrition and medical science major, was struck by Salaam’s description of his unrealized life without the wrongful conviction as “the great unknown.”

“Even though it wasn’t the best way to grow up and [the] best situation to be in, he did say it shaped him,” Jimenez said.

She expressed how inspiring it is that Salaam views his hardships in a positive light and how she felt motivated to look at her future similarly.

Sloane-White also touched on this and how students of the university should do more to recognize injustice and “realize, exactly what Yusef Salaam said, that we get to make the future.”

While the future and what could have been are unknown, the impacts of the past stick with individuals for life.

“Being exonerated doesn’t mean a person is ever free of their trauma,” Salaam, who is currently the New York City Council’s 9th district representative, stated.

Now serving the city that once painted him as a criminal, Salaam lives with his wife and 10 children, one of whom has “[his] name, and hopefully none of the pain.”