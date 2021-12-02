Blue Hens bring in Tommy McMenemy as new men’s soccer head coach

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte/The Review

New leadership has been found for the Delaware men’s soccer program in the form of Tommy McMenemy, former associate head coach at the University of Michigan.

The conclusion of a national coaching search for the Delaware men’s soccer program has been completed, with Tommy McMenemy set to step in as the new head coach for the Blue Hens.

McMenemy, who served as the University of Michigan’s associate head coach since 2018, will replace the long-tenured Ian Hennessy, who was let go earlier this month after 16 years leading the program.

“[McMenemy] brings with him to Delaware a strong background in recruiting and player development,” Chrissi Rawak, director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Recreation Services, said. “A successful associate head coach and former All-American student-athlete, Tommy arrives in Newark with the core values and understanding of what it takes to create championship experiences for our student-athletes on and off the field.”

Prior to being an associate head coach for four years, McMenemy served as an assistant coach of the Wolverines for six years. His time with the university overlapped with Rawak’s time serving as Michigan’s associate athletic director.

According to a Tuesday afternoon press release, McMenemy “recruited seven top-20 ranked recruiting classes within nine years, handled all facets of coaching and led the attacking unit tactics” for Michigan.

The Blue Hens are coming off a disappointing 2021 fall season that saw them go winless in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and muster only a 2-12-1 record. It was their fourth straight campaign with a losing record, excluding their 2-1-2 record during the 2021 spring season that ran short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2016 was the last time the program enjoyed playoff success, where the Blue Hens won the CAA Championship and qualified for the NCAA Tournament. The 2011 season was the only other conference championship to which Hennessy guided the Blue Hens. 2011 was also the year of the team’s last NCAA Tournament victory.

McMenemy will look to energize an attack that scored just 20 goals over the course of the season and failed to record a score in five of 15 matches. One of the Blue Hens top returners will be forward Carlos Fernandez, who had three goals, four assists and was selected to the All-CAA Rookie Team.

“It was immediately clear to me that the University of Delaware has everything it takes to compete at the highest level of college athletics,” McMenemy said. “A beautiful campus, an outstanding academic reputation, top-class facilities and incredible support from our athletic administration.”

McMenemy had previously worked at Columbia University as an assistant coach, which is also where he played college soccer. He was named to the All-Ivy League’s first team twice as a player.



As the national search for one program ends, another begins. On Monday morning, it was announced that Danny Rocco was fired as the football program’s head coach and that Rawak would immediately lead a national search for a replacement.