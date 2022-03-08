Blue Hens take down No. 1 Towson, advance to CAA Championship behind Anderson’s 17 points

Patrick LaPorte/The Review

The Blue Hens will make their first appearance in the conference championship game since the 2013-2014 season following Monday’s semifinal victory against Towson.

For the first time since 2014, the Blue Hens men’s basketball program will be playing for a Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) championship. With a 69-56 upset over the top-seeded Towson Tigers on Monday night, the Blue Hens advanced to the conference title game versus No. 2 UNC-Wilmington.

Senior guard Kevin Anderson led the scoring for Delaware with 17 points and four made three-pointers, including a late dagger that put head coach Martin Ingelsby’s team up 13.

“He made some timely threes, and I’m very calm when he has the ball in his hands executing down the stretch,” Ingelsby said in a postgame press conference. “He’s an extension of me out there, and he is a steady, calming influence for us.”

After Sunday’s 66-56 win against No. 4 Drexel in the quarterfinals, the Blue Hens have now held two straight opponents under the 60-point mark. Not once during conference play in the regular season did Delaware hold a team to less than 60.

“Our guys were ready to play tonight,” Ingelsby said in a postgame press conference. “We knew coming down here that our seniors were going to have to play well for us. Especially on the defensive end, we needed to be a tougher basketball team.”

The Tigers were 4-of-23 from beyond the arc and shot a season-low 31% from the field after averaging a 46.9% shooting clip during the regular season. Both Ingelsby and Anderson emphasized a “tough” mentality that has willed the team through their first two wins at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

“We’re playing tough, we’re showing real toughness right now,” Anderson said. “We’re not letting up when we’re getting leads, we are keeping our foot on their necks.”

Towson was led in scoring by forward Charles Thompson with 13 points, who battled through an ankle injury. Junior guard Nicholas Timberlake had 10 points on 4-of-13 shooting just a day after piling up 25 points and five three-pointers in the Tigers’ quarterfinal win over No. 9 Northeastern.

CAA Rookie of the Year, Jyaré Davis, added 14 points and eight rebounds for Delaware, despite dealing with foul trouble during the second half. Graduate forward Dylan Painter chipped in 12 points and junior guard Jameer Nelson Jr. had 11 points as the fourth Blue Hen in double digits.

The game began with a back-and-forth flow, as sophomore forward Andrew Carr dished to Anderson to open the scoring with a corner three-pointer. Carr added another early assist after flying in for an offensive rebound and passing off to Davis for a jumper.

Out of the first media timeout, the Blue Hens opened up a 15-8 lead by way of Nelson Jr. The transfer from George Washington hit a three-pointer as the shot clock expired then weaved through multiple defenders to put in a reverse layup, forcing the Tigers to take a timeout.

Patrick LaPorte/The Review

Dylan Painter (above) flushes down a reverse, two-handed slam during the first half of Delaware’s semifinal win over No. 1 Towson.

Past the halfway point of the first half, the Blue Hens extended their lead to double-digits thanks to a string of jumpers from Davis, who tallied 10 points on 5-of-8 shooting in the opening half. An 11-0 streak for Delaware, highlighted by a putback dunk from Nelson Jr., pushed the advantage to 32-16.

Towson clawed back before the half ended to decrease the deficit to 35-28. Nelson led the first-half scoring for Delaware with all 11 of his points.

Immediately out of the halftime break, Towson came out strong on both ends of the floor. A slam by Timberlake followed by five consecutive points from junior guard Jason Gibson cut the Delaware lead to 37-35, leading head coach Martin Ingelsby to use a timeout.

Momentum continued to swing the Tigers way when graduate forward Juwan Gray put in a layup and was fouled by Davis, sending him to the bench with four fouls with 15:42 left. With 10:46 remaining in the game, Nelson Jr. accrued his fourth foul of the game, putting multiple Blue Hens on the brink of disqualification.

“Towson puts so much pressure from the three-point line and in transition,” Ingelsby said. “We were able to mix and match based on our personnel when [Davis] got in foul trouble.”

When Davis and Nelson were out, the Blue Hens answered to shift the momentum back in their own direction. Painter blocked a layup attempt by Timberlake, leading to a transition dunk from Carr. Anderson and guard Ebby Asamoah then each sank triples to give Delaware a 54-44 edge.

Anderson got another open look from beyond the arc just a few possessions later, draining a three-pointer to push the score to 59-46 at the 5:32 mark.

Over the next few minutes, the Blue Hens held their opponent at bay. With under two minutes left, a missed dunk by Towson guard Terry Nolan Jr turned into a fastbreak two-handed slam by Davis, off an Anderson assist, which put the Blue Hens back up double digits and sealed the victory.

Delaware’s opponent, the UNCW Seahawks, won their semifinal matchup over Charleston, 60-57. Senior guard Jaylen Sims, who was named to the All-CAA First Team this season, posted 26 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. The Seahawks swept the Blue Hens during the regular season, including a 69-62 win in Newark on Delaware’s senior night.



Widely regarded as an underdog at the beginning of the tournament, the Blue Hens will look to become the first ever No. 5 seed to win the title game. A win Tuesday night would give Delaware its first conference title since 2014 and send the team to the NCAA Tournament as the conference’s automatic qualifier.





