Moving forward from the university’s racist past and present

The major challenge to staff who oversee thousands of students passing through university doors is to create a culture of inclusivity.

In the summer of 2020, inspired by the movements of social activism sweeping the country and the changing ideologies of the student body, the UD Anti-Racism Initiative (UDARI) was established. Since its inception, it has garnered the support of over 350 faculty, staff, students and community members as it challenges the university’s body to acknowledge its past, present and future relationship with race.

Alison Parker, the university’s Department of History chair, Richards Professor of American History and co-chair of UDARI at the university saw the establishment of this group as a challenge to question how the university confronts race, racism and anti-blackness on its campus.

“What does it mean to have a campus that only desegregated in 1950 under court order?” Parker said.

The Initiative has also created multiple classes aimed at teaching students about the relationship the university and the Delaware community has with race and racism. For example, “Race & Inequality in Delaware” (HIST 460) was created as a research-based course where students learn about Delaware’s history with issues such as racism and colonization.

Undergraduate and graduate researchers were able to gain access to land records from the university archives to begin charting the history and origin of the university’s land. So far, the Initiative has uncovered more about the complex history of the university’s relationship with race and is just beginning to grapple with moving forward with the newfound information.

“There’s currently a plaque on the Barnes and Noble building that says that the land where the bookstore is was owned by the Lewis family,” Parker said. “When we did the research, we found that the Lewis family were enslavers and had long-term indentured servants who were 30-year debtors, which is really intense after the Civil War.”

UDARI’s next challenge comes with how to be as transparent as possible about the university’s past. Parker questioned how the language, whether on historic plaques or on campus tours, should be changed to reflect the university’s history.

“Can we talk about a more complicated history?” Parker said. “It’s not that we want to only focus on so-called negative things, but we want to have a more complex and interesting story that reflects the work that the students are finding in these classes.”

The students who have presented their findings have been met with great success, Parker says, with presentations being viewed by upwards of hundreds of people.

Some more work being done by the UDARI subcommittees include the work of the First State First Chance committee, which began a program to help imprisoned people take college classes at the university to work towards their associate’s degree.

“That’s a really big challenge,” Parker said. “It’s not easy to integrate prisoners into a class, especially if it’s online. They’re not given access to Canvas in the prison system, for example. That program has expanded through UDARI, as well.”

Another subcommittee, the Indigenous Programming Committee, is dedicated to working on indigenous social justice issues.

“They’re working really carefully with the Native American tribes in the area,” Parker said. “First, they wrote together a land acknowledgement talking about the dispossession of Native American lands on what is now UD.”

This subcommittee has even begun working towards planning some kind of restitution or reparations program for the surrounding indigenous tribes.

“Some of it is about including more Native American staff, who would do outreach, and also try to more actively recruit and support Native American students of Delaware, planning new classes, finding professors who can teach the material, preferably who are also Native American,” Parker said.

UDARI has also been able to accomplish legislative successes within the past year.

“The people in the History Department and the College of Education worked closely with a couple of representatives and helped get a bill passed, House Bill 198, which actually mandates the teaching of Black history throughout the curriculum in K-12 schools in Delaware,” Parker said.

The major challenge to staff, who oversee thousands of students passing through university doors, is to create a culture of inclusivity. To Parker, that includes getting involved with the local community.

“The people who live in Delaware need to know that their interest, their histories, are being supported and appreciated, and there will be a greater interest in coming to campus,” Parker said.