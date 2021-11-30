Newark Police arrest two men for attempted kidnapping of university student

Kevin Travers/THE REVIEW

Newark Police arrested two men in attempted kidnapping of university student.

BY

Managing News Editor

Newark Police responded to the 400 block of Hamlet Way at about 11:22 p.m., Nov. 20, in response to a report of an altercation at the residence by a female university student, who said that two men had attempted to remove her from her apartment.

According to police, the victim had met with a man identified as Rene Villate Umpierre earlier in the day and allowed him to come into her apartment. A second man, identified as Keniel Rivera Peraza, remained in a vehicle outside.

While inside the apartment, Villate Umpierre allegedly began choking the victim and attempting to remove her from her bedroom. She was able to secure herself in a room and call 911. The victim heard Villate Umpierre talking to Rivera Peraza on the phone as if they were planning to remove her from the residence.

A Newark police officer, who was already in the area, located the two suspects leaving the apartment complex and took them into custody without incident. Rivera Peraza was found to have crack cocaine in his possession, and a knife was found to have been placed near the apartment door by one of the suspects.

Villate Umpierre was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, attempted kidnapping second degree, strangulation, second degree conspiracy and offensive touching. Rivera Peraza was charged with attempted kidnapping second degree, possession of a controlled substance in a tier one quantity and second degree conspiracy.

Both suspects appeared before Justice of the Peace Court 11 by video. Villate Umpierre was ordered to be held in default of $60,000 cash bail and was turned over to the custody of Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington. Rivera Peraza was released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

The university student is being provided victim’s services through the Newark Police Department.