Photo Gallery: Delaware wins CAA Championship in 59-55 victory over No. 2 UNC Wilmington

Delaware punched its first ticket to the NCAA Tournament since the 2013-2014 season with a four point victory over UNCW on Tuesday night. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware stands together as the national anthem plays in Delaware's 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware's Andrew Carr is greeted by YouDee and Davis Long in the pre-game introductions of Delaware's 59-55 CAA Championship win over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review UNCW’s Mike Okauru waits to be introduced in the pre-game of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship win over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review The Delaware student section shows its support of Head Coach Martin Ingelsby before tip-off in Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Kevin Anderson (left) and Ebby Asamoah (right) share a moment before tipoff in Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Ebby Asamoah is contested by a UNCW defender in the first half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr. watches his first three pointer of the night in the first half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Andrew Carr throws down an emphatic dunk in the first half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review The Delaware bench reacts to Carr’s dunk in the first half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review UNCW’s Shykeim Phillips attempts a jumper in the first half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review UNCW’s Jaylen Sims reacts to his first three pointer of the second half to extend the Seahawks lead in Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review The UNCW bench reacts to a Seahawks basket in the second half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The ReviewDelaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr. goes up over UNCW’s Trazarien White in the second half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Kevin Anderson assists Andrew Carr to his feet after hitting the floor in the second half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review UNCW Head Coach Takayo Siddle looks on while his team plays defense in the second half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Dylan Painter and UNCW’s Jaylen Sims try to pry the basketball from each other in the second half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Ryan Allen (right) argues with an officials after not receiving a foul call in the second half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Jyare Davis looks to get back on the offensive end after a UNCW turnover in the second half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Andrew Carr draws a foul on UNCW’s Trazarien White to earn an attempt at a three point play in the second half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Andrew Carr (left) and Kevin Anderson embrace after the foul call in the second half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Ryan Allen looks for a layup under the basket in the second half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Gianmarco Arletti (left) and Dylan Painter (right) react to Allen’s layup in the second half of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Jyare Davis puts up a right handed floater to give Delaware a lead in the final minute of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review A member of Delaware’s pep band cheers on the Blue Hens in the final minute of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Ebby Asamoah grabs an offensive rebound to get Delaware back to the free throw line in the final minute of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Andrew Carr (left) and Ebby Asamoah (right) celebrate the rebound in the final minute of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review The Delaware student section reacts after Delaware hits its first of two free throws in the final seconds of Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review UNCW’s Shykeim Phillips puts up a last second heave over Andrew Carr in Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware Assistant Coach Torrian Jones and Jyare Davis share an emotional moment after Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware Head Coach Martin Ingelsby celebrates with his staff after Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Jameer Nelson Jr. gives the Tom Yeager Trophy a kiss after Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Delaware’s Kevin Anderson celebrates in the Delaware student section after Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. Patrick LaPorte/The Review Head Coach Martin Ingelsby cuts down his share of the net after Delaware’s 59-55 CAA Championship victory over UNCW. 