Podcast: Asian American & Pacific Islander Cultural Groups discuss hate crime

In the wake of the national anti-Asian hate crisis, university Asian American cultural groups stand in solidarity to empower and uplift the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Given the rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans, what is the university doing to improve the livelihood of minority students on campus? In this podcast episode, Copy Editor Esha Shah presents voices from three different Asian American cultural groups on campus: Satvika Kadiyala, president of the Indian Student Association (ISA), Joe Kim, vice president of the Asian and Pacific Islander Student Association (ASA) and Esha Mishra, president of the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (SASE). These leaders discuss the roles in their groups, their reactions to anti-Asian hate crimes and fundraising for Asian American lives.