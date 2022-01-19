University student charged in connection with armed robbery, home invasion

Christopher Robinson, courtesy of New Castle County Police Department

Desmond Thompson, courtesy of New Castle County Police Department

BY

Associate News Editor

Christopher Robinson, a junior at the university, was arrested at his residence in the University Courtyard Apartments on Jan. 11 in connection with two recent robberies, police stated.

According to New Castle County Police, Robinson and Desmond Thompson, who has no connection to the university, were involved in a burglary and home invasion that occurred on Jay Drive in Chelsea Estates, New Castle, Del. on Jan. 10. The victim, a 21-year-old male, reported that he opened the door to his residence and was confronted by two men who displayed a gun and knife and then forced him back into his residence. They allegedly struck him on the head and stole multiple items before departing.

Police received a second call for a burglary in progress at the same residence on Jan. 11. Surveillance footage showed the same two men approaching the residence and kicking in the door. In both instances, the suspects were seen driving a red Jeep. New Castle County Police tracked the Jeep to Scholar Drive, and surveillance video of the area showed two men matching the description of the suspects carrying stolen items into an apartment building.

On Jan. 11, a search warrant was executed at the University Courtyard Apartments by the New Castle County Division of Police Special Weapons and Tactics Team, along with officers from the University of Delaware Police Department. Police apprehended Robinson and Thompson and recovered stolen items: illegal drugs and a handgun from the Jay Drive residence.

Robinson and Thompson were each charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, home invasion, theft greater than $1,500 and second-degree conspiracy, felony charges.

Robinson was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm prohibited with a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance-Tier I quantity and offensive touching. He was jailed after failing to post $151,000 cash bail.

Thompson was committed to the custody of the Delaware Department of Correction after failing to post $161,000 cash bail. Both men were banned from the university’s campus and Robinson was referred to the university’s Office of Student Conduct.

According to the university’s Code of Conduct, students charged in any jurisdiction with a crime involving violence, the sale, manufacture or delivery of drugs or any other conduct may be “temporarily separated” from the university once this information becomes known to the university. Once temporarily separated, the student will be banned from the campus and prohibited from participating in any university-sponsored activities until the temporary separation is rescinded. The temporary separation will remain in effect until the dismissal, acquittal or a full adjudication through the student conduct process.

On the report of custody records, Robinson and Thompson are scheduled to attend preliminary hearings on Jan. 31 and Feb. 2, respectively.