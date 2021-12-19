University to require COVID-19 booster shot for spring semester

Viva D’Anna/THE REVIEW

The university announced that students will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster shot for the upcoming spring semester.

On Thursday, Dec. 16, the university announced that students will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster shot for the upcoming spring semester. The university emphasized that the initial vaccine mandates were critical in facilitating a successful, in-person fall semester.

“Safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines helped enable a successful fall semester at the University of Delaware, with generally low positivity rates and case counts,” the email stated. “However, the pandemic continues to affect our community — especially through the recent emergence of the widespread Delta variant and the more-contagious Omicron variant — and research shows that the effectiveness of the initial vaccine doses wanes over time.”

According to the university, over 90% of vaccinated students were vaccinated at least six months ago, making them eligible for the booster shot. These students are required to be vaccinated with a booster shot by Jan. 24, 2022, and to upload documentation of their updated vaccine card to their university Health Portal prior to the start of spring semester.

Students who are not eligible for a booster shot before the January deadline are required to get it as soon as they become eligible, and to upload their updated vaccine card to the Health Portal within 30 days of their eligibility date.

Students who already have an approved COVID-19 vaccine exemption are not required to get a booster shot. However, unvaccinated students enrolled in on-campus courses must continue to participate in weekly COVID-19 testing.

One major change from the university’s prior vaccine mandate is that all enrolled students must now comply.

“This requirement for a vaccine booster covers all enrolled students whether they are taking classes on campus, online, or in a blended format,” the email stated. “All students have access to campus facilities during the semester, so it is necessary to ensure that all students are fully vaccinated and protected.”

The university also encouraged students to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling for the holidays, and before returning to campus for winter session or spring semester. The last day for asymptomatic testing on campus will be Monday, Dec. 20. Testing will resume Jan. 4 through Feb. 3, during which time testing will be available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon at Harker ISE Lab and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pencader Dining Hall.