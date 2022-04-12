University’s Department of Communication ends cap on major and opens a door for underrepresented students

Kelsey Wagner (Photo courtesy of Sam Ford)/ THE REVIEW

Communication majors not only talk the talk, but they also walk the walk — particularly when it comes to enrollment at the university. According to the university’s Facts & Figures Report for 2021-2022, communication (or COMM, for short) is the university’s sixth largest major, with over 600 undergraduates enrolled. Yet, up until the spring 2021 semester, the university’s Department of Communication placed a 125-student ‘cap’ on the major, a price of admission that disproportionately impacted underrepresented students.

The cap policy, formally known as an enrollment management system, structured the major by allowing all students to become communication interest (COMI) majors in their freshman year. They were required to take four introductory communication courses and grades from those courses were converted into Quality Points. Until the 2021 spring semester, the 125 students in COMI with the highest number of points were admitted into the major by the end of their sophomore year.

Karrine Coleman, a junior communication major with a concentration in public relations, says that although she always had a passion for the field, fulfilling her dream of becoming a television personality like Oprah Winfrey could have been easily cut short, had she not been let into the major.

This pressure, coupled with the fact that Black students and Delaware residents like her were less likely to be admitted into the major, contributed to her anxiety up until she received an acceptance letter.

“There’s not a lot of people in [the communication major] that look like me,” Coleman said. “So I definitely appreciate being let in.”

The cap began not long after the establishment of the university’s communication department in the 1980s. Kami Silk, communication professor and chair of the university’s Department of Communication, said that at the time, there were not enough faculty members to meet the demand of students.

“In the past, the COMM Interest part was about controlling the number of majors so we can meet the demand that the students in our major could be served appropriately,” Silk said. “The goal before wasn’t ‘Let’s just keep everybody out.’”

Over the years, the cap presented problems to students and the department alike. Upon her arrival as chair in 2018, Silk researched the data of the communication major population in tandem with the university’s student profile and found that students who were not being admitted into the major included male students, First Generation students and Asian students.

This disparity also seemed to bleed into other university programs such as the Associate in Arts Program (AAP), a two-year degree program that offers courses and is taught exclusively by faculty of the University of Delaware in small classes at other college campuses throughout the state. Due to the nature of the cap, students in the AAP were barred from entering the communication major completely.

“There’s a much higher proportion of students of color in those classes,” Steven Mortenson, an associate communication professor, said.

Mortenson, who has been a professor at the university for almost 20 years, previously taught courses in the AAP. To him, the cap was an obstacle for students in numerous ways.

“It was making it disproportionately more challenging for students of color to get into the major than for white students,” Mortenson said. “I sort of understand that it served a purpose at the beginning, but I’m not of the mind of making students emotionally freaked out for two years about their chances of getting into a major. I didn’t find that to be conducive to the learning process.”

In addition, Silk emphasized that the university is a land-grant institution, which has been designated by its state legislature or Congress to receive the benefits of the Morrill Acts of 1862 and 1890. In other words, the university has an obligation to serve all students equally.

“Being part of a land grant is pretty important in terms of the need to embrace the whole breadth of student potential and to set students up for success, rather than creating those systems that constrain opportunities,” Silk said.

Mortenson also pointed out the importance of a land grant status.

“You’re really not supposed to have any restrictions for any majors,” Mortenson said. “[The cap] kind of operated against the spirit of the school. I was glad to see it go away.”

Silk felt that the lack of inclusivity was the department’s “last straw” in removing the cap.

“We fundamentally don’t think there should be barriers to get into the major,” Silk said. “Why are we creating barriers when people declare a major? They want to be in a major, they come to the University of Delaware and then they can’t get into the major they want to be in?”

The proposal to end the cap was presented to the Department of Communication’s undergraduate committee of faculty in the spring of 2019. By the fall, the majority of faculty voted in favor of its end, and changes to the curriculum were presented to the university’s Faculty Senate and the College of Arts and Sciences in 2020, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year of adjusting to the pandemic, the cap officially ended in the spring of 2021.

Despite not having enough faculty members to meet the demands of students, Silk said that the decision is worth the growth of a diverse student body.

“I hope that we get the university to play ball with us in terms of the growth that we could have,” Silk said.

Another concern that the department had was the academic rigor of the Communication program. Mortenson, who has applied more inclusive ways for students to earn credit in his course, believes in a balance between expectations and accessibility in the classroom.

“It’s hard to tell what the rigor is at this point,” Mortenson said. “There are just too many ways to get around exams. Part of being educated is learning how to work the system. And if the system just begs to be worked, students are going to do that. I think that we need to bring rigor back, but I don’t think that refusing students entrance into the department is going to be the way to do it.”

Echoing Silk, Mortenson hopes all communication students will now get what they put into their education.

“There’s always going to be that tension between maintaining some standards, right? That you can hang your hat on and say, ‘Okay, this is what this degree is worth.’” Mortenson said.