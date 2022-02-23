Walkoff home run propels Blue Hens to win over No. 4 Notre Dame, notches Sherman 800th career victory

Junior Joseph Carpenter (above) tallied one of Delaware’s five runs, helping the Blue Hens to a historic win against Notre Dame on Sunday.

Sunday afternoon was a historic day for Delaware baseball on many levels. In addition to serving as the team’s first win of the 2022 season, the Blue Hens’ win over nationally ranked Notre Dame gave head coach Jim Sherman his 800th career win.

Sherman, who has been head coach of the university’s baseball program for 22 years, is retiring after the 2022 season. He now holds an 800-636 combined record during his head coaching tenures at Delaware and Wilmington University (1987-1994).

The 5-4 win came off of a solo home run from sophomore leftfielder Aidan Kane with one out in the bottom of the ninth. The Fighting Irish (2-1) had won both of their first two games in the Hatter Classic hosted by Stetson University, while the Blue Hens (1-2) had fallen to Stetson on Friday and Manhattan University on Saturday.

Junior Zach Klapak (1-0) received the win in relief work, pitching a scoreless three innings to keep the game knotted up at 4-4. Starter Joey Silan went six innings deep, giving up three earned runs in his first action of the season.

Notre Dame relief pitcher Caden Aoki (0-1) pitched a scoreless three innings before Kane knocked through the game-winning blast to deep right field.

Pitcher Roman Kimball failed to record an out for Notre Dame in the sixth inning, giving up two runs in the process. Starter Austin Temple threw for nine strikeouts, but only went five innings deep, allowing two earned runs.

Kane led all Blue Hens with 3 RBIs on 2-of-4 from home plate. Designated hitter Jake Dunion and shortstop J.J. Freeman also had two hits on four plate appearances. Catcher Nick Vera and first baseman Joseph Carpenter each contributed an RBI of their own to aid the Delaware offense.

The upset win prevented the Blue Hens from starting 0-3 and leaving Florida without a victory to show. In their season opener versus Stetson, the Hatters knocked in a walk-off single to down Delaware, 4-3. Then on Saturday, Sherman’s team committed a costly four errors, allowing Manhattan to cruise to an 11-1 win featuring six first inning runs.

“The 800 wins is a test of time in this business,” Sherman said after Sunday’s victory. I owe it all to the players and coaches that have been part of this great journey.”

Sherman last led Delaware to a win over a nationally-ranked top-10 team in 2011, when the team beat No. 9 Arizona State in the first match of a four-game series on the road.

Notre Dame came into the spring ranked top 10 in many preseason polls and received two first-place votes in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s preseason poll. Last season, the Irish were 34-13, falling in a three-game series in the super regionals to eventual national champion, Mississippi State.

Coming off the marquee win, the Blue Hens face another test in the sunshine state, with a three-game series versus Florida Atlantic University (2-1) beginning Friday. The program’s first home series at Bob Hannah Stadium will begin Mar. 4 versus Rider University.